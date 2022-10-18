The Red Wing girls swim and dive team competed in its final dual meet of the regular season on Monday. The Wingers lost to Century 91-85.
Next, the Wingers get set for the Big 9 meet later this month. Rest and continued diligent habit forming will be key for the team as the bigger meets near. Head coach Mikayla Beuch said the team may have felt slower on Monday, but are still racing well and fast.
Emma Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney, Sophie Carlson and Natalie Hanson swam in third place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 3.84 seconds. Hoppman, Hanson, Ari Holzer and Mullaney swam the second fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.42). Greta Lane, Holzer, Nora Tift and Carlson had the third fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:07.90.
Carlson earned second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:08.91 and was first in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:14.99. Hoppman swam in third in the 100 freestyle (58.10) and had the second fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:07.17).
Lane swam in fourth place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.97, then fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:10.83. Holzer came in third in the 200 IM (2:33.47). Mullaney took third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.69.
Kylie Moffett won diving with a score of 177.25. Kendra Carlisle came in third with a 147.85 and Samantha Voth was in fifth with a 116.55.
