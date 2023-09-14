The Red Wing swim and dive team kept rolling with another win, a home dual meet against Owatonna. The Wingers eventually pulled away for a 99-82 win Thursday night to improve to 3-0.
Ari Holzer, Kyrrah Mullaney, Emma Hoppman and Eliana Cory crushed the 200-yard medley relay, winning the event in 1 minute, 58.57 seconds. Holzer, Mullaney, Hoppman and Nora Tift won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.62.
Sarah Kolby, Tift, Eva Wardle and Cory swam the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:01.97.
Cory, Eva Wardle and Beatrix Lahammer went 1-2-3 in the 200 IM. Cory won the race (2:35.16), Wardle was second (2:38.31) and Lahammer third (2:52.89). Cory also won the 100 backstroke in 1:08.42 with Holzer in second (1:09.16) and Annika Wardle in third (1:16.34).
Mullaney and Hoppman were in a tight race for first in the 50 freestyle with Hoppman (25.74) edging Mullaney (25.98) for first place. Hoppman later won the 100 freestyle in 56.13, while Mullaney had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke at 1:15.05.
Tift swam second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.55 and second in the 100 freestyle (1:00.34). Kolby ended in second place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:09.67. Charlee Jacobson took second in the 500 freestyle at 6:09.54.
Kylie Moffett ended with the top score in diving with a 197.25.
Red Wing travels to Austin on Thursday, Sept. 21.
