The Red Wing girls swim and dive team competed in the Austin Invitational on Saturday and earned third place out of six teams. The Wingers had a score of 387. Century won the invite with a score of 657. Austin was in second with 397.5 and Winona was in fourth with a 383.5.
"Just remember as a whole, every point matters in these invites," said head coach Mikayla Beuch to the team. "We stuck ahead of Winona only by a few points, and lost out to Austin by about 10. Those teams, with a few others, are going to be neck and neck with us at Conference and Sections."
Ari Holzer, Sophie Carlson, Sarah Kolby and Kyrrah Mullaney swam to a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 4.43 seconds.
Kolby later took seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:14.15) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:09.71). Carlson (2:29.42) and Holzer (2:30.87) went 4-5 in the 200 IM. Holzer also had a seventh-place swim in the 100 backstroke (1:09.49).
Carlson and Mullaney went 4-5 in the 100 breaststroke with times of 1:14.66 and 1:15.78 respectively. Mullaney swam the 50 freestyle in 26.55 and ended in sixth place.
Natalie Hanson had a fantastic 50 freestyle, swimming the event in 27.60 and earning ninth. Greta Lane took 10th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:01.81. Eva Wardle finished in seventh in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:07.08.
Kolby, Lane, Holzer and Mullaney edged out the John Marshall relay in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.02), beating the JM team by 0.88.
Hannah Tomanek-Titus, Annika Wardle, Audrey Larson and Lane finished the 400 freestyle relay in fifth with a time of 4:24.32.
"Great showing as a whole," Beuch said. "Going to this invite provided a low-pressure competition opportunity for us to go scope out where many of our conference/section teams were at."
