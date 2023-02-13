Many of the Red Wing swimmers were able to drop time from the beginning of the season or beat a previous best time at last year's conference meet. As a result, the Wingers improved their respective seedings for section competition at the Big 9 conference meet on Friday and Saturday.
"Overall, what we saw is your ability to compete and swim fast under pressure, not being tapered or even rested," said head coach Mikayla Beuch to the team. "I can't speak for any other teams there, but I am happy with what we did in a very long and tiring meet. I can also see where we need to clean a few areas up, and what we can do at practice this next week and a half to make sections that much greater for us."
Zach Shefveland, Gavin Magill, Nick Babcock and Lucas Anderson finished 10th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.93 seconds.
Eli Flattum came in 24th place in the 200 freestyle (2:08.28), then took 19th in the 500 freestyle (5:43.9). Ezra Dennis finished the 50 freestyle in 17th place at 24.25. Patrick Hines ended in 27th place in the 100 freestyle at 56.02.
Ethan Ihrke came in sixth place in the 100 butterfly (56.85) and earlier swam the 200 IM in 2:17.3 to earn 17th place.
Shefveland was in 31st in the 100 backstroke (1:17.02) while Magill ended in 19th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.82.
Zach Mikkelson scored a 321.95 to earn third place in diving. Landen Nelson was in eighth place in diving with a 299.85.
Hines, Dennis, Flattum and Ihrke swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.52, finishing in 10th place. The same four swam the 400 freestyle in 3:43.65 to earn eighth place.
Mikkelson and Nelson next compete at Dakota Hills Middle School on Saturday, Feb. 18 in diving competition. No swimmers will be at the meet.
Red Wing travels to Rochester for the Section 1A meet beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
