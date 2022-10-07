The Red Wing girls swim and dive team lost to Mayo 91-87 on Thursday. The Wingers have one last meet on Thursday before the true team section meet on Saturday. Head coach Mikayla Beuch is stressing the improvements of the race. The team has many swimmers getting locked into an event they’ll compete in for the remainder of the season.
“Yesterday in practice, I talked about how we ultimately weren't too focused on the final outcome of this meet, but that we wanted to work on personal improvements in our races,” she said. “It must have worked, because I noticed a lot of people go out tonight and race and set great checkpoints for this point in the season.”
Emma Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney, Sophie Carlson and Ari Holzer took second place in the 200-medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 1.34 seconds. Hoppman, Holzer, Nora Tift and Mullaney crushed the 200 freestyle relay, winning the event in 1:48.30. Tift, Audrey Larson, Sarah Kolby and Carlson had the second fastest time (4:10.76) in the 400 freestyle.
Hoppman later won the 100 freestyle (57.75) and had the third fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:06.55). Holzer had a time of 2:30.54 in the 200 IM, earning third place.
Carlson and Isabella Harding swam 2-3 in the 100 butterfly with times of 1:09.28 and 1:13.17 respectively. Carlson had the second fastest time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:15.14.
Kolby ended in fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:50.11. Annika Wardle swam the 200 freestyle in 2:18.10 to take third place. Natalie Hanson took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.75.
Kylie Moffett earned second in diving with a 181.4.
Red Wing next swims at home against Winona on Thursday, Oct. 13.
