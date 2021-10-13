The Red Wing girls’ swim and dive team narrowly lost to Austin, 95-91 Tuesday night.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch said she switched around a few swimmers in different events before locking them into an event for the remainder of the season, which would include a Big 9 meet and sections.
“The meets we have left carry a lot more importance and we have to switch gears and get dialed in to our races,” Beuch said, “so I took the chance to let them do something else one last time before cementing their races for the season.”
Kennedy Carlson, Sophie Carlson, Teegan Beyers and Emma Hoppman took second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 2.71 seconds. Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Beyers won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.19. In the last event of the night, Lane, Kennedy Carlson, Kyrrah Mullaney and Holzer came in second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.8).
Kennedy Carlson won the 100 butterfly (1:12.27) and finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.95. Beyers (2:33.91) and Holzer (2:35.36) finished 1-2 in the 200 IM. Beyers won the 50 freestyle (26.00). Natalie Hanson swam a personal best in the 100 butterfly (1:14.21) coming in second. Hoppman won the 100 backstroke (1:06.78) and took second in the 100 freestyle (58.33). Sophie Carlson earned second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.55).
“Overall, the team struggled with their walls (turns),” Beuch said. “When we don't see a pool for a few years, it's hard to get re-acclimated to the features, mainly the walls and blocks. Lucky for us is that we head back to Austin for True Team this weekend so we got to play around with how the pool felt to race, and now we can go into the weekend meet feeling more confident with our races.”
Beuch was pleased with the progress of divers Payten Jaynes (137.5), Kendra Carlisle (128.5) and Kylie Moffett (111.2) as well.
Red Wing has another meet this week Thursday. The Wingers travel to Rochester to take on Century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.