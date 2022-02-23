The Red Wing boys basketball team lost to eighth-ranked Mankato West 58-45 on Wednesday.
The Wingers had a much better defensive first half, leading 24-20 going into the second. Four different Scarlet players scored at least 10 points.
Individual statistics were unavailable.
Red Wing heads back to Mankato to face East on Friday.
