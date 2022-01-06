The Red Wing girls hockey team got back to within three goals, but couldn’t overcome a large first-period deficit, falling 9-3 to Austin on Thursday.
The Packers scored four times in the first period, two coming in the first two minutes of the game. Isikiyah Hemann and Hailee Schaefer each scored in the second 50 seconds apart to increase the lead to 6-0. The Wingers scored the next three goals.
Jaime Chaska, Tatum Zylka and Aftyen Bluhm each scored to cut the Packer in half. Kate Holtz scored for the Packers 29 seconds after Bluhm’s goal at 5 minutes, 21 seconds of the third. The Packers then added two more.
Allie Meyer made 17 saves in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing (2-14) next faces Duluth Denfeld at home on Saturday. The game time has been changed to 12:15 p.m.
