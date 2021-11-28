The Red Wing boys hockey team quickly rebounded from its loss the previous day with a resounding 11-1 win over Moose Lake on Saturday at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
From the opening minutes of the game, the Wingers had total control. Jorgen Ulvenes scored at 1 minute, 49 seconds of the first period. Robbie Tripp then scored 19 seconds later to give the Wingers a 2-0 lead.
Casey Larson, Tristen Peterson and Cam Schlichting each scored in the first. Tripp added another and the Wingers took a 6-0 lead into the second period.
Tripp recorded a hat trick with his third goal of the game, scoring at 4:01 of the second. Peterson and Larson each scored again in the second.
Charlie Perterson and Ulvenes scored as the Wingers piled on in the third.
Tripp recorded seven points, including the hat trick. Larson scored twice and had six points. Goalie Dixon Ehlers made 26 saves.
Red Wing next travels to face Simley on Thursday.
Friday
Playing their first game of the season, Red Wing took the ice against St. Paul Highland Park at TRIA Rink. Dixon Ehlers played terrific in net, but not much else went well for the Wingers in a 4-0 loss.
Each team began with a brisk pace. Once settled down, the Scots began attacking the Winger zone by getting wide around the defender, then cutting hard along the goal line toward the net looking for rebounds.
Finally Charlie Eischens got a clear shot off after staying wide along the boards on his zone entry then gaining a step on the defense. Eischens’ goal at 8 minutes, 52 seconds of the first broke the scoreless tie.
The Wingers from the first period on couldn’t get much going on offense. Too many breakout passes were not held on to and the ones that were ended up being picked up by the Highland defense after the puck carrier quickly got rid of it.
“It showed more in the neutral zone than anywhere else,” head coach Tony Casci said after the game. “Confidence with the puck, we were just throwing it before we were getting hit. We weren't taking the hits. When you throw the puck because you are nervous with it, you're not going to have a very good hockey team. We didn't have a good day because we didn't gain space for ourselves.”
Thomas Bradford and Jacob Bell each scored in the second period to give Highland a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.
The Wingers got numerous chances to get back in the game. Down 2-0 late in the second, the Wingers went on the power play. An excellent chance to get back to within a goal. Instead Bell scored shorthanded and the deficit seemed too large to climb out of.
Grant Howatt added a fourth goal at 2:07 of the third. The Wingers never really got on track offensively and were outshot 54-17.
Ehlers stood out as he stopped all he could to keep the Wingers in the game. Rebounds, tipped shots and long shots from the blue line all are stopped by Ehlers. When the Wingers were in position defensively in front of him, Ehlers made the save.
“Losing the game 4-0 and shots on goal were over 50. He did his job. By far the best player of the game,” Casci said.
Not wanting to make too many corrections and overreact to one game, especially when it is the first game of the season and it is at the Minnesota Wild’s practice rink, Casci said the team needs to focus on remaining confident in their assignments.
“I was hoping the lights wouldn't be too bright in an arena like this, but it seemed to last longer than it should have,” Casci said.
