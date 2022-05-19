The Red Wing softball team played two games on Wednesday, facing South St. Paul in a makeup game, then Kasson-Mantorville. The Wingers swung the bats well against the Packers, winning 19-9 in five innings. Kasson-Mantorville shut out the Wingers in the following game 10-0 in five innings.
Elle Brandt hit a three-run home run in the second inning that gave the Wingers a 5-0 lead. South St. Paul scored seven runs in the top of the third, but that lead didn't last long as the Wingers scored 10 runs in the bottom half.
Brandt ended with a team-best five RBIs. Bri Tix scored four runs. Amira Ramstad went 4-for-4 and Kennedy Knopp had three hits and four RBIs.
In the second game, Kasson-Mantorville got an early lead with four runs in the first. The KoMets added on in the second with a run and pushed across three more runs in the third.
The Wingers made contact and put the ball in play but only had one hit; a single by Ramstad.
