The Red Wing softball team cruised to an 8-0 win in the first game, then nearly ended the second game with an epic comeback but fell short, losing 13-12 to Albert Lea in a doubleheader on Thursday. Both were five inning games.
Amira Ramstad showed off her power at the plate with two doubles in the first game. She ended 3-for-3 with an RBI. Sarah Wiederich went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Bri Tix hit a no-doubt home run in the bottom of the second that gave the Wingers a 6-0 lead.
In the circle, Tix was in control after settling in. She allowed five hits and struck out six in a five-inning shutout.
In the second game, the Wingers went ahead 7-0. Ramstad hit her fourth home run of the season in the first inning to give the Wingers an initial 2-0 lead.
The Tigers broke through in the third inning for 12 runs. Eleven of the runs came across to score with two outs in the inning. Walks, looping singles helped the Tigers pile on in a mood-shifting half inning for the Wingers.
Stunned perhaps, now trailing 12-7, the Wingers went down in order in the third.
The Tigers added another run in the fourth to go ahead 13-7. In the fourth, the Wingers had their own two-out rally, Elle Brandt hit a double to left field. Kennedy Knopp singled in Brandt. Ramstad singled. Wiederich reached on an error and Tatum Harris drove in two on a single to right. That cut the deficit to two runs.
Showing some resilience, the Wingers began the fifth with three straight singles to load the bases with no outs. Brandt singled in a run to get the Wingers within a run. An infield fly, a strikeout and a ground out ended the inning and stranded the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second.
Ramstad said the fight by the Wingers to get back in the game, nearly winning it after the disastrous third inning shows what the team is capable of when everyone hits.
“When we started getting back into it and getting our energy back up, that’s always what gets us going is when we have energy,” Ramstad said.
Tix, who was called upon to pitch in the second game after Ramstad went 2 ⅔, said there’s never any quit in the team.
“It proves how strong we are. I think last year, we would have crashed (and not come back),” she said. “It was a good game and we fell in a hole. It can be hit or miss sometimes (at the plate), but when we’re on a roll, we’re on a roll.”
Red Wing hosts Northfield on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.