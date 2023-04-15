The biggest challenge facing the Red Wing softball team is trying to replace what was a stacked infield group from last season. Nearly the entire top of the lineup and supreme defense has graduated, leaving an entire infield to be replaced.
In the few games the Wingers have had to start the season, Allie Roe, Gracie Gerentz, Amelia Grove and Miley Clemens have stepped in to fill in.
Camryn Zotalis has strapped on the catcher's gear and taken over the team’s top catcher for the season. So far so good for Zolatis behind the plate.
“She likes it and has adjusted well. She caught our doubleheader Saturday,” said head coach Jon Bohmbach. “She's a great downhill skier. Those strong legs really help her behind the plate. I thought she's done a good job so far.”
The Wingers often were able to avoid giving up runs in bunches last season thanks to the best collective infield in the conference. The first four in the batting order, providing the team with a sizable amount of the team’s offense, were also the infielders.
Going about replicating that this season with a younger team is tough to do. Bohmbach said the team has been adjusting to many things and seeing some live pitching is one of them.
“We know we may have to play some ball because of (a drastically different lineup),” Bohmbach said. “I think as the season goes on and they see more varsity pitching, we're going to adjust. We weren't sitting back and were ready to swing.
When not at first base, Amira Ramstad carried the load in the circle. This season, Bri Tix takes over as the top pitcher for the Wingers. The junior brings an edge and competitive mindset that Bohmbach feels is unmatched at this point. Tix will help ease freshman Abby Beyers in as she will pitch most games when Tix is not.
Elsewhere in the lineup, the Wingers are fielding a young team. With just three seniors and four juniors, a lot will be asked of the freshmen on the team. Bohmbach said getting settled in and getting used to being outside will help. There’s a lot of learning yet for the Wingers.
“There's a high ceiling for us,” Bohmbach said. “We just have to get there and I think we will by the end of the year.”
Schedule
Tuesday, April 18 – at John Marshall, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 20 – at Owatonna, 5 p.m.
Monday, April 24 – vs Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25 – vs Mayo, 5 p.m.
Thursday, April 27 – vs Lake City, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 29 – at Albert Lea tournament, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 2 – vs Winona (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 4 – vs Mankato West, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 9 – vs Faribault, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 – at Albert Lea (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16 – at Northfield, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 18 – at Mankato East, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 19 – at Kasson-Mantorville, 5 p.m.
