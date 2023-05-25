The Red Wing softball team avoided elimination against Austin, but lost the following game to Stewartville in the Section 1AAA tournament Thursday evening. The sixth-seeded Wingers defeated No. 7 Austin 9-6, then lost 13-3 in five innings to No. 5 Stewartville.
Red Wing got out to a 7-0 lead over Austin with three runs in the second inning and four in the third. Miley Clemons and Abby Beyers each hit run-scoring singles in the second. In the third, Allie Roe drove in Hannah Thiem on a single to center field. Later in the inning, Amelia Grove and Clemons hit back-to-back RBI-singles.
Austin scored all six of their runs in the top of the fourth. Clemons ended with three RBIs and was 2-for-3. Grove was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Bri Tix allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out nine in seven innings.
Red Wing again scored early in the second game of the day against Stewartville with a run in the first and two in the second. The Tigers had two big innings, scoring six in the third and six more in the fifth.
Camryn Zotalis and Tix each knocked in a run and Roe had two hits. The Tigers limited the Wingers to four hits. Tix, again, was in the circle and allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits and walked in five innings. She struck out eight.
Red Wing ended the season 5-18 overall.
