Red Wing scored three goals in the third, two on the power play, in a 5-0 win over Winona in girls hockey action on Monday.
Taya Cordes scored at 2 minutes, 30 seconds of the third. Allie Kruger scored less than a minute later on the power play to give the Wingers a 4-0 lead. Madison Snyder scored the fifth goal for the Wingers on the power play at 10:28.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer 16 saves. Tatum Zylka and Allie Roe each scored for the Wingers.
Red Wing plays Austin on Thursday, then concludes the regular season on Saturday against Century.
