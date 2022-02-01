RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Locked in a low-scoring battle, the Red Wing boys hockey team came out on top. The Wingers won 2-0 against South St. Paul on Tuesday.

Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers earned his second shutout of the season, making 33 saves.

Casey Larson scored each of the goals for the Wingers. Larson scored at 7 minutes, 12 seconds of the second period to give the Wingers a 1-0 lead. Larson scored on an empty net at 15:48 of the third to wrap up the win.

Robbie Tripp and Carter Knapp each recorded an assist.

Red Wing next faces Austin on Thursday.

