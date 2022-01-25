The Red Wing girls hockey team lost 9-0 to Owatonna on Tuesday.
Olivia Herzog scored a hat trick in the first period for the Huskies. Herzog got the game's first goal 22 seconds into the first. Kendra Bogen scored once in the first as the Huskies went ahead 4-0 after the first.
Bogen scored once more in the second. Her goal coming in the final minute capped off a three-goal second. Macy Stanton and Ezra Oien each scored in the third.
Samantha Bogen assisted on four of the nine goals and Abby Vetsch tallied three assists.
Allie Meyer made 21 saves in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing next face Mankato East at home Saturday.
