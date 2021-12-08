Northfield overwhelmed the Red Wing boys hockey team in shots on net and in special teams as the Wingers lost 5-0 Tuesday night.
All of Northfield's goals came from two players. Kamden Kaiser recorded a hat trick and Spencer Klotz scored the other two Raider goals. Kaiser assisted on both of Klotz's goals for a five-point game.
Trailing 3-0 in the third period, the Wingers allowed a shorthanded goal at 1 minute, 36 seconds of the period. Later the Raiders scored on the power play to go up 5-0 at 4:01 of the third.
Dixon Ehlers stopped 58 of 63 shots on net for the Wingers. Northfield outshot the Wingers 63-15.
Red Wing returns to home ice against Proctor on Friday.
