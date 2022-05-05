The Red Wing softball team fell behind early and had trouble getting base against Mankato West pitcher Lauryn Douglas as the Wingers lost 12-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Mankato West got off to a fast start in the first inning as 15 batters came to the plate, 10 of them scored. The Scarlets had six of its 12 hits in the first.
The Scarlets added a run in the second and in the third, while Douglas silenced the Winger offense. Amira Ramstad walked to lead off the second. Sarah Wiederich followed with a single. Ramstad and Wiederich were left stranded in scoring position after reaching second and third with one out.
Wiederich's single was the only hit for the Wingers.
Red Wing looks to rebound from the loss when the team travels to Visitation on Friday.
