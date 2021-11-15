The Red Wing girls hockey team lost Saturday 6-0 to Hastings in its second game in as many days.
After a scoreless first period, the Raiders scored four times in the second. The first two goals of the period were scored 9 seconds apart with the first coming at 2:06 of the second.
Red Wing had it's chances, but went 0-for-5 on the powerplay. Goalie Allie Meyer made 36 saves for the Wingers.
Red Wing (0-2) hosts Albert Lea on Thursday for their home-opener.
