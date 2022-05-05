Red Wing's Reese Tripp drove in a pair of runs and pitched wonderfully on the mound, finishing off the complete game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Red Wing scored all of its runs in the fifth inning in a 4-0 shutout of Albert Lea in Big 9 baseball action on Wednesday.
Tripp tossed a one-hitter, with the lone Tiger hit coming in the bottom of the sixth. He worked around a pair of walks earlier in the game and struck out eight.
At the plate, Tripp had one hit. His two-run, two-out single doubled the Winger lead from 2-0 to 4-0.
Cooper Chandler led off the sixth with a single. Reid Hartmann followed with a single. Jorgen Ulvenes had a bunt single that scored the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Deso Buck grounded out to third to drive in the second run which set up Tripp.
Red Wing improved to 6-2 overall and next faces Mankato West at home Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.