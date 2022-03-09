Red Wing trailed at the half 30-21. The team was down 22-12 with 7 minutes, 31 seconds to go in the first. Kasson-Mantorville seemed it could not miss from beyond the arc.
But the Wingers did not give up.
The Wingers made a few adjustments personnel-wise but continued to stick with their zone defense.
The small changes and a 16-4 run in a 10-minute stretch put the Wingers in front. But they could not hold on to the lead. The KoMets retook the lead with 2:15 remaining and held off the Wingers to win 48-43 in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal Tuesday.
The KoMets bombarded the Wingers with shots from beyond the arc. Camden Holecek led the shooting display with four of the KoMet’s five 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the game.
Head coach Oliver Simmons said last year, he would have known the game was over with no chance of recovering.
“This is how much they've grown. Kasson was on fire to start the game. They would have crumbled when I first got here,” Simmons said. “They would have been lights out and over. They didn't. They stuck with it, kept fighting, kept scratching, slowly getting back into it.”
After somewhat surviving the first half in which the KoMets made eight 3-pointers, the Wingers continued to set up Andrew Ball in the paint. The senior was guarded by 6-foot-8 Mason Flom.
The KoMets collapsed their defense to try and outmuscle Ball when he had possession. Ball scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half.
Maddox Hanson drilled a 3-point shot from the corner to give the Wingers a 37-34 lead. Both sides scored a bucket giving the Wingers a 39-36 lead with 4:02 to go.
The Wingers had held the KoMets to six points through the first 14 minutes of the second and prevented them from shooting as many 3-pointers, all while changing nothing about their strategies on either end of the floor.
Simmons made one small adjustment. He assigned junior Mitchell Seeley to guard Jordan Klepel and moved Denval Atkinson to the right side of their zone defense.
“(Seeley) really harassed No. 2 and got in his head and got a couple steals and turnovers. That's really what started to move us in the right direction,” Simmons said.
Eventually though, the KoMets retook the lead with 2:15 to go. They led 42-39 after spending a 45-second chunk of time quickly passing around the perimeter until an outside shot became available.
The KoMets, even with a height advantage in the paint, attempted to get through Ball so few times that a shot made from inside the arc was a rarity.
A missed Winger layup after Jake Hallstrom’s 3-pointer put the KoMets ahead led to them going to the line to close out the game with free throws.
Simmons said the senior group, one he coached the last two seasons, worked hard to get in better shape, and in better position to win games like this one if not for a 10-0 run by the KoMets.
“My heart is just broken for the boys because they put on a show to get back in control of the game to have a chance to win,” Simmons said.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE 48, RED WING 43
RW 21 22 — 43
KM 30 18 — 48
RW 43
Andrew Ball 20; Deso Buck 12, 4 3-pt; Denval Atkinson 8; Maddox Hanson 3, 1 3-pt.
KM 48
Camden Holecek 2, 6 3-pt; Jake Hallstrom 12, 2 3-pt; Ethan Lee 8, 2 3-pt; Mason Flom 4, Jordan Klepel 2; Easton Suess 2.
Free throws: RW 6-8, KM 6-8.
Three-point goals: RW 5, KM 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.