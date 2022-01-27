Red Wing raced out to a 36-20 lead in the first half and was able to hold off Owatonna to win 57-47 in girls basketball action Wednesday night.
The Wingers shot 50 percent from the field, including making 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc.
Leading the Wingers was Bailie Roschen. She made 6 of 7 shots, including five 3-pointers for 17 points. Sammi Chandler scored 12 points and had two steals. Sophia Rahn finished with seven points and seven assists. Hannah Kosek supplied five points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hallie Roschen added five points.
Red Wing improved to 7-8 overall and 6-6 in the Big 9. Red Wing travels to Rochester to take on Century on Friday.
