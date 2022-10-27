Red Wing competed in the Section 1AA cross country championship on Thursday in Albert Lea. The Wingers had three individuals qualify for state. Freshman Nora Hanson and senior Aaron Freier each return to the state meet. They’ll be joined by Annika Johnson.
Hanson won the girls race with ease, running a time of 18 minutes, 58.81 seconds. She was the only runner to finish under 19 minutes.
Sophomore Annika Johnson also qualified for the state meet, finishing in ninth place. She ran the 5,000-meter race in 20:37.79.
Aaron Freier led the Winger boys in third place. Freier finished the race in 17:05.79.
In the girls event, the Wingers finished eighth as a team. Bryn Guse ended in 38th with a time of 22:18.18. Elaina Borgschatz ended in 52nd with a time of 23:15.44. Emme Hattemer was not far behind in the 56th with a time of 23:37.69. Other girls runners included Alyssa Rippentrop in 68th (25:26.60) and Lucy Johnson in 73rd (27:22.52).
The Wingers boys teams earned fifth place. Isaiah Ricks ran in 23rd with a time of 18:14.63. Rylan Bennyhoff finished in 29th with a time of 18:33.81. Finishing alongside him was teammate David Lexvold in 31st (18:33.85). Jackson Plein came in 40th with a time of 19:02.82. Other boys runners included Owen Runquist in 42nd (19:16.81) and Dylan Overman in 55th (19:49.11).
The cross country state meet is Saturday, Nov. 5. The Class AA girls race starts at 2:30 p.m. and the boys race begins at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.