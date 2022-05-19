Red Wing led through three innings, but couldn't hold on as Century scored in the final four innings to beat the Wingers 8-4 on Wednesday in Big 9 baseball play.
Andrew Ball made his season debut on the mound for the Wingers, pitching 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He allowed a hit, walked one and struck out three. Reese Tripp, Deso Buck and Mitchell Seeley each made relief appearances on the mound.
Wyatt Gonsior, Reid Hartmann and Jorgen Ulvenes each drove in a run for the Wingers at the bottom of the lineup.
Century scored three runs in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, then added two insurance runs in the seventh.
