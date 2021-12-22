The Red Wing boys swim team earned its first dual win before winter break. The Wingers defeated Albert Lea 94-55 on Tuesday.
Colin Johnson performed well in the 100-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
“He is on the cusp of a new lifetime PR in the 100 free already at Week 4 of the season so we are anxiously waiting for him to surpass that,” head coach Mikayla Beuch said.
Johnson took first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 59.82 seconds and won the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 18.23 seconds.
Aidan O’Brien continued to drop time in the 200 freestyle and Elijah Flattum improved his time in the 100 freestyle. O’Brien finished the 200 freestyle in 2:04.28 and Flattum swam the 100 freestyle in 1:05.4.
“He was able to hit a best time in the JV heat of the 100 free that will start to place him in the varsity heats as a competitor,” Beuch said about Flattum.
Johnson, O’Brien, Ethan Ihrke and Ezra Dennis took first place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.98. Ihrke, Dennis, Soren Toegel and O’Brien won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.35.
Ihrke and Dennis finished 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with times of 24.72 and 25.65 respectively. Ihrke also finished first in the 100 butterfly (59.32). Dennis came in second in the 100 freestyle (1:00.46), while O’Brien came in second in the 500 freestyle (5:46.37). Lucas Anderson finished in second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:24.34.
Winger diver Landen Nelson earned a score of 149.25 while Zach Mikkelson had a 96.5.
Red Wing next competes against John Marshall on Thursday, January 6.
