Red Wing competed in the Century triangular on Tuesday. Full results can be found at Century Triangular 2022 - Results (milesplit.com).
First place and Red Wing finishers
Boys 100: 1, Max Comfere, Century, 11.36; 4, Kaleb Hove, 12.67; 5, Brandon Hudson, 12.83.
200: 1, Max Comfere, Century, 22.73; 5, Hudson, 26.24.
400: 1, Max Comfere, Century, 50.10; 2, Aaron Freier, 53.76.
800: 1, Andrew Farrar, RW, 2:15.95; 2, Isaiah Ricks, 2:24.50.
1600: 1, Brekke, Albert Lea, 5:10; 3, Ricks, 5:26; 8, Soren Toegel, 5:40; 9, Isaac Ward, 5:57; 11, Ethan Goham, 6:49.
3200: 1, Richard Kariuki, Century, 10:22; 3, Eli Hanlin, 12:52.
110 hurdles: 1, Brant Blosser, Albert Lea, 18.74; 2, Mason Safe, 19.76; 5, Liam Stockton, 21.88.
300 hurdles: 1, Safe, RW, 45.56; 6, Stockton, 55.45.
4x100: 1, Albert Lea, 47.16; 2, Red Wing, 48.51.
4x200: 1, Red Wing, 1:39.17.
4x400: 1, Red Wing, 3:42.25.
4x800: 1, Albert Lea, 9:24.52; 2, Red Wing, 9:38.97.
High Jump: 1, Elijah Thompson, Century, 6-00; 2, Jed Heineman, 6-00; 12, Farrar, 4-06.
Long jump: 1, Jaden Wyscki, Century, 20-11; 3, Hunter Greeley, 18-07.75.
Pole vault: 1, Nathan Nelson, Century, 13-06; 5, Kraig Burnell, 6-00; 6, Gabe Swanson, 5-06.
Discus: 1, Cole Elbing, Century, 121-11; 2, Dixon Ehlers, 115-06; 6, Drake Danovsky, 91-11.
Shot put: 1, Ehlers, RW, 41-03; 6, Rhowan Smith, 30-08.
Girls 100: 1, Megan Lund, Century, 13.08; 4, Chloe Fox, 14.83; 5, Veilaura Smith Bulmer, 16.02.
200: 1, Cadence Thorson, RW, 28.60.
400: 1, Addi Clarey, Century, 1:01.54; 3, Emma Hoppman, 1:07.02; 4, Natalie Hanson, 1:10.96.
800: 1, Sophia Trabuco, Century, 2:30.0; 2, Kylie Stockton, 2:31.0.
1600: 1, Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Century, 5:36.0; 7, Sophia Carlson, 6:21.0; 11, Elaina Borgschatz, 6:43.0; 14, Lucy Johnson, 7:45.0; 15, Alyssa Rippentrop, 7:45.0.
100 hurdles: 1, Michaela Attig, Albert Lea, 18.41; 2, Morgan Hanlin, 18.94; 5, Mattea Stockton, 23.81.
300 hurdles: 1, Mattea Stockton, RW, 52.42; 3, Morgan Hanlin, 54.02.
4x100: 1, Century, 51.97; 2, Red Wing, 59.54.
4x200: 1, Century, 1:52.54; 2, Red Wing, 1:59.63.
4x400: 1, Century, 4:19.0; 2, Red Wing, 4:31.0.
4x800: 1, Century, 10:27.09; 2, Red Wing, 11:16.69.
High jump: 1, Hanson, RW, 4-08; 6, Mayzee Thorson, 4-04.
Triple jump: 1, Sarrah Linder, Century, 34-05; 4, Sophia Rahn, 27-09.50.
Pole vault: 1, Sylvia Marty, RW, 6-00; 2, Caitlyn Von Bargen, 6-00.
Discus: 1, Elise Jensen, Century, 115-01; 5, Devyn Handwerk, 69-11; 6, Kendra Neeser, 45-04.
Shot put: 1, Bailey Klote, Century, 31-03; 4, Rahn, 28-05; 6, Handwerk, 22-11.
