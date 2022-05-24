The Red Wing boys tennis team lost 7-0 in a Section 1A semifinal to No. 2-ranked and first-seeded Lourdes Tuesday morning in Rochester.
Despite the loss, head coach Tom Gillman praised the team for sticking together and working hard throughout the year.
"It was the end to to very resilient year for the team. We had a very young and inexperienced team," he said. "We expect this group to continue their improvement and have a bright future."
Josh Kolby lost in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. Aiden Hull lost in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0. Brayden Bennyhoff fell in his No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-0. Luke Farrar dropped his match at No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-1.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost 6-0, 6-1 in No. 1 doubles. Eli Flattum and Jacob Flemke lost in No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1. Seth Malyon and McCoy Walter concluded doubles play with a 6-2, 6-1 loss.
Red Wing finished the season 4-11 overall. Next up is the Section 1A individual tournament on June 1 and 2. The brackets for the tournament have yet to be released.
