The Red Wing boys’ soccer team had their season come to an end Tuesday. The eighth-seeded Wingers battled No. 1 seed Winona, but lost 5-1 in a Section 1AA quarterfinal.
In the second meeting between the two teams, the Wingers played much more physically than in their first matchup with the Winhawks. Winona’s defense locked in on Red Wing’s Noah Morgan.
In the first half, Morgan got a chance on goal and was awarded a free kick. He buried the shot and scored the only Winger goal to cut the deficit at the time to 3-1.
Most of the Winhawk offense came in the first half as they led 4-1 after 40 minutes.
