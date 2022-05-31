Facing elimination, the Red Wing softball team nearly kept the season going but gave up the lead in the sixth inning in a 4-2 loss to Kasson-Mantorville in Section 1AAA action Tuesday.
The Wingers fell behind 1-0 in the first. Amira Ramstad tied the game with a solo home run - her seventh of the season - to lead off the next half inning.
From the top of the second on, the two teams were locked in a pitcher's duel. Winger pitcher Bri Tix and Ella Babcock matched scoreless innings until the top of the sixth. Ellie Brandt doubled with one out. Then with two outs, the KoMets wanted no part of Ramstad and walked her intentionally to face Sarah Wiederich. The Wingers benefitted from it as Wiederich singled in Brandt from second base. The two-out hit gave the Wingers a 2-1 lead.
The KoMets came right back with three straight one-out hits in the bottom half of the sixth to tie the game. Two wild pitches with two outs gave the KoMets a two-run lead.
Ramstad reached base in all three of her plate appearances, getting walked twice to go along with her home run. Tix pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts.
Red Wing ends the season 10-13 overall.
