Red Wing scored five runs in the first and never trailed as the Wingers went on to defeat Northfield 13-5 on Tuesday in Big 9 baseball action.
The Wingers scored at least a run in each of the first six innings, and had 13 runs on 15 hits and five Raider errors.
Cooper Chandler got the start on the mound for the Wingers. He threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six. Devin Maslowski Kenner pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out one.
Wingers Reese Tripp and Reid Hartmann each had big days at the plate. Tripp had two hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs. Hartmann went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Jonah Deppe recorded his first varsity hit and Chandler earned his fourth win of the season on the mound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.