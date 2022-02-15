Ten different players scored for Red Wing as the Wingers took care off Faribault, winning 65-29 in Big 9 girls basketball play on Tuesday.
The Wingers jumped out to a 30-point first-half lead, 42-12, and rode that to victory.
Izzy Guetzlaff came close to a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds, both team-highs. Sammi Chandler scored nine points and had five assists and three steals. Sophia Rahn ended with nine points. Kayla Radtke scored eight points. Hallie and Bailie Roschen and Lillie Sonju each contributed five points.
Red Wing returns to action on the road against John Marshall on Thursday.
