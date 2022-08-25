The Red Wing girls soccer team has a sizable core of seniors returning who helped lead the Wingers to the Section 1AA semifinal in 2021. Last season was the first for the team in Class AA as soccer moved from two classes to three.
The top two goal scorers from last season – forward Sammi Chandler and midfielder Lillie Sonju – return as seniors. They each tallied 13 goals last season. The Wingers had three of the top-5 goal scorers breakout as juniors. Despite some valuable players graduating, the Wingers still have a formidable core in the middle of the field.
Midfielder Kayla Radtke led the team in assists with 10. The trio of seniors plus midfielder Sophia Rahn and Isabel Schafer on defense are ready to lead the team to another shot at a section title.
It’s certainly possible with this group that others around the core five can fill in spots and complement them.
“We're really excited to see that class perform,” said head coach Taylor Becker of the seniors. “This has been the most competitive, most athletic class I think that I've had. Really excited to see what they can do and who we can use around them. We have nine seniors total. It's a really experienced, competitive class.”
Morgan Prince, Alexis Kuehl, Katelyn Howe and Grace Bremer are among yet another strong group of seniors the Wingers can use and rotate positions around the field.
Becker used everyone on the roster in a varsity scrimmage against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday. The Wingers largely held control of the ball and what chances PEM had were on balls that bounced past a defender or deflections off one-on-one’s.
In using everyone, it mirrored a little of what practices have looked like. The Wingers have a collection of athletic players who are poised to become valuable pieces to complete the team.
“I think there are a lot of opportunities for players to step in who got minimal time last year or none at all (at the varsity level),” Becker said. “We were looking to see who would take ownership of those positions.”
Junior Akacia Ingram broke out for three goals in the scrimmage. She played alongside Chandler up front, giving the team plenty of speed to work with when Sonju or Radtke took the ball up the middle of the field, then led one of the two forwards.
One of the bigger roles to fill is in goal. Sophomore Sarah Bohlmann takes over as the primary goalkeeper. Becker said Bohlmann has handled herself well in practices and did so too in the scrimmage.
“She's trained really well,” Becker said. “She's not afraid. She has the fearless quality that is really nice with goalkeepers especially. She has big shoes to fill, but I think she'll do a great job. It’s a good opportunity with who is playing in front of her to grow into the role.”
The Wingers begin the season with their traditionally tough first few games, facing Mankato East on the road Thursday, Mankato West in the home opener on Saturday, then Rochester Century on the road Tuesday, Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.