The Red Wing boys swim and dive team competed in the team’s first event of the calendar year at home, losing to Austin 94-77 Thursday night.
Despite being unable to practice in the couple days before facing the Packers, the Wingers kept seeing encouraging results.
Zach Mikkelson won diving with a score of 169.9. Landen Nelson came in third in diving with a 155.45.
“There has been a big push in Zach Mikkelson's practices lately,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch. “He is throwing harder and harder dives, so it's fun watching that reward in a meet. Similar to swimming, you have to push yourself into discomfort now so that your body can respond when needed at the bigger meets.”
Ethan Ihrke won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.09 seconds and later won the 100 butterfly in 58.12.
The team of Ezra Dennis, Eli Flattum, Patrick Hines and Ihrke earned second place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.58. The same group swam the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:01.14.
Dennis took third in the 200 freestyle (2:17.94) and third in the 100 freestyle (57.57). Hines was third in the 200 IM at 2:29.93. Gavin Magill swam the third fastest time in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:17.55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.