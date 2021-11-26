Returning a lot of seniors up front and younger defensemen, the Red Wing boys hockey team can get more in-depth with its newer defensive strategy. It’s nothing new to the team, but the team didn’t get the quality time last season to focus on it.
Logan Bryant is the only senior defenseman. Along with him are sophomore Nick Wooden, junior Cam Schlicting and sophomore Jacob Quade in the top two pairings. Junior Logan Bechel and freshman Tanner Jarmuz round out the group of six.
Head coach Tony Casci said after a scrimmage against Hastings, the Wingers have a defensive core that is used to the style they’d like to play more in their zone. Last season, Casci felt the team got caught running around too much, sometimes chasing the puck carrier. This year, he’d like to see the defense collapse in front of the goalie while the other team has “positive possession” of the puck.
"We've chased in the past and gotten worn down,” Casci said. “We don't play man-to-man in the zone anymore. We tried it some a little bit last year. With these new guys coming in (on defense), that's all they know.”
Against Hastings, the Wingers did just that. They allowed the Raiders to skate with the puck in the corners mostly unpressured and allowed the Raiders to skate along the boards on the perimeter and settle into shooting lanes.
The hope is the Wingers can contain many of their opponents to the outside, allowing few shots on net from the middle and then translate that into an aggressive forecheck.
At times, it looked like the Wingers were passive to break out of the defensive zone. However, the Wingers are hoping their group of senior forwards can be opportunistic on loose puck battles that can turn into offense on the rush.
“What they are finding out is they have the legs to get out and go (on a breakout),” Casci said. “With our two goals, they were fast breaks. They weren't as tired because they weren't chasing the puck in our zone.”
Jorgan Ulvenes, Casey Larson, Tristen Peterson, Carson Ahern, Carter Knapp and Chase Steele – all seniors – lead the forwards. A large portion of the scoring likely will come from Larson and Peterson.
Casci added that it will be imperative for the forwards this year to remain aggressive in pursuit of the puck and to pressure the puck carrier. With “fresher” legs, the Wingers are hoping they can remain in their collapsing style throughout each game and to have the forwards skating hard out of their zone.
Senior goalie Dixon Ehlers is set to start in net every night. He’s one of the senior captains and already looked ready for the season to begin during the scrimmages against Hastings and Mayo Wednesday evening.
Red Wing begins the season at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul Friday against St. Paul Highland at 1 p.m.
Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 27 - Moose Lake (TRIA Rink), 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 - at Simley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 - at Northfield, 7:15 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 - vs Proctor, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11 - vs Hibbing, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 - vs Mayo, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 - at Winona, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 - vs Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8 - vs Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 - vs Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 - at Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 - vs St. Paul Johnson, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 - at Mora, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 - vs Owatonna, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 - at Mankato East, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1 at South St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 - at Austin, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 - at Faribault, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 - vs Albert Lea, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12 - at Mankato West, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17 - at Century, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19 - vs John Marshall, 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.