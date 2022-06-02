The Red Wing baseball team bounced back from its loss on Tuesday with a Section 1AAA tournament victory. The second-seeded Wingers won 4-2 against No. 6 Faribault Thursday evening.
The bottom of the Winger lineup came up with big at-bats. In the fourth inning, Jorgen Ulvenes hit a fly ball deep enough to center field for Andrew Ball to score, which tied the game 1-1. Two batters later, Cooper Chandler walked with the bases loaded.
In the fifth, the Wingers added two more runs. With two outs, Abe Reinitz singled. Wyatt Gonsior and Reid Hartmann walked. A run scored on an error in the next at-bat. Mitchell Seeley drove in the fourth Winger run on an infield single.
Four runs was enough for Chandler as he pitched six solid innings. The senior struck out nine in six innings while allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks. Deso Buck pitched the final inning, allowing a run on two hits.
Red Wing next faces No. 5 Northfield on Saturday at Marcusen Park at 1:30 p.m.
