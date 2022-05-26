Fourth-seeded Red Wing fell behind early and couldn’t recover as first-seeded Winona rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings in Section 1AAA softball action on Thursday.
Three batters into the bottom of the first inning, Winona had a 1-0 lead. The Winhawks had plenty of baserunners in the first with two singles, a hit by pitch and two walks. The final two runs in a four-run inning came on a passed ball and steal of home. The Winhawks scored in every inning.
The Wingers were held to just three baserunners. Anna Campbell and Kennedy Knopp each singled and Sarah Wiederich walked.
In the elimination side of the bracket, and second game of the day, the Wingers faced No. 6 Faribault and won 7-0.
This time it was the Wingers that scored in the first inning. Three straight singles from Bri Tix, Elle Brandt and Knopp gave the Wingers a 2-0 advantage. Tix, Brandt and Knopp combined to have five of the team’s 12 hits. Amira Ramstad hit her sixth home run of the season, which gave the Wingers a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning. The Wingers added another run in the sixth on an RBI-triple by Knopp.
Tix pitched a complete-game shutout for the Wingers, striking out five and allowing five hits - all singles.
Red Wing next faces No. 3 Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday at Todd Park Field 8. The KoMets are coming off a 6-1 win over Stewartville after losing 4-1 to Byron on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.