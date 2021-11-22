The sophomore group on the Red Wing swim team developed into the star performers in the pool this season. Ari Holzer, Emma Hoppman, Sarah Kolby and Kyrrah Mullaney all swam at the Class A meet for the first time. Their progression and competitive edge was able to be realized.
Kolby excelled in the 500-yard freestyle even though she had limited experience as a long-distance swimmer. Mullaney found success in the shorter freestyle events and the 100 breaststroke as well as the freestyle relays. Hoppman took over as the top Winger in the backstroke. Holzer also grew into the backstroke as well as the 200 IM.
“I had the goal of getting to state. I just didn't expect it would happen in my sophomore year, and it's my first year on the team,” Mullaney said.
Kolby said she’s enjoyed being around the team and was all smiles after wrapping up their finals events Saturday at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center.
From their times at the first meet of the season to section prelims and finals, there were drastic improvements in their respective events. Kolby went from 6 minutes, 12.4 seconds to 5:39.15 in the 500 freestyle from the beginning of the season to section finals. Mullaney dropped from 28.59 seconds to 26.78 in the 50 freestyle over the course of the season. Hoppman and Holzer each swam faster times in the 100 backstroke as Hoppman swam nearly 9 seconds faster, 1:10.32 to 1:01.39, from the start of the year to sections. Holzer saw similar results as well, swimming the 100 backstroke in 1:12.48 to start the year and 1:06.99 in sections prelims.
“I'm excited to see how much they improve since they still have two years left,” senior Teegan Beyers said of the sophomore swimmers. “I'll definitely still be watching because I love swimming with them. They've killed it this season and I'm really proud of them.”
It was at the section meet when they really noticed just how far they’ve come in two months. From swimming and competing against each other to against other teams brought out a lot of determination. It was difficult at first, but the Wingers were able to peak at the end of the season.
Hoppman said she often compared herself to Beyers and others on the team last year.
“It was always a goal trying to reach (times of others),” she said. “It motivates you. 'I got to get to where Teegan was.' Last year, it was even more competitive between us. We were trying to see who could beat the other one. This year we've gotten better at focusing on everyone else.”
Seeing how they compare against other teams has given them a different perspective on what they can continue to work on.
Senior Teegan Beyers ended her high school career in 16th place in the 50 freestyle (25.20). She has been a pivotal swimmer in just about any relay. From the 200 medley relay and 50 freestyle to the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays this season, Beyers has participated in plenty of state meets. In her final meet, Beyers was happy she got to experience and compete in her last swim meet with her teammates.
She was slightly disappointed in her times in the 50 freestyle, but didn’t hang her head on it.
“It's definitely frustrating. I don't beat myself up about it because I'm just happy to be here and I'm happy that I made it to finals,” Beyers said. “I don't care about the time and placement as much. Being here with the rest of the team is most important to me.”
Mullaney, Hoppman, Kolby and Beyers took 14th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.42). Hoppman earned 14th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.3.
Preliminary results
The following results are from the preliminary races at the Class A state meet on Friday.
50 freestyle - Teegan Beyers, T14th place, 25.09 seconds
100 backstroke - Emma Hoppman, 15h, 1:02.52
200 freestyle relay - Kyrrah Mullaney, Hoppman, Sarah Kolby and Beyers, 15th, 1:42.54.
400 freestyle relay - Ari Holzer, Hoppman, Kolby and Beyers, 19th, 3:50.57
