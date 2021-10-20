Red Wing "responded well" coming off a loss to Lake City with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-10 victory over Owatonna Tuesday night.
"This team showed a lot of character and confidence to get a big conference win to close out our regular season," head coach Nikki Roschen said. "We know that when we are serving aggressively and controlling the ball well, we are a fierce opponent, and that's what we accomplished tonight."
The Wingers had four players with at least five kills. Kennedy Knopp led the team with 12 kills. Bailie Roschen had nine, Ella Nelson had six and Bri Tix added five kills. Bailie Roschen also had 14 digs and a team-high four aces. Hallie Roschen kept the offense moving with 26 assists and two aces.
"As the night progressed, I thought we were getting to our blocks better, and we also moved the ball around nicely using a variety of hitting options," Nikki Roschen said. "What a great way to close out the regular season and head into playoffs."
