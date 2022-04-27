Red Wing trailed 3-1, then 4-2 before a seventh inning to tie the game 4-4. Mayo prevailed, winning 6-4 in nine innings. Both teams came in undefeated and were two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the Big 9 - Mankato West was the third team without a loss.
The Spartans have had plenty of runs in their five previous games, averaging 10 runs per game. The Wingers, off to an equally good start offensively, came in having scored 33 runs in three games.
Aidan O’Brien gutted through an ankle injury he sustained two batters into the game to hold the Mayo lineup to four runs on four hits in 5 ⅓ innings.
The senior pitcher covered first on a double play in the first inning and was cleated on the right ankle doing so. He said in past seasons, he’d cover first and miss the base and wanted to make sure he had it this time. The runner clipped his ankle just as he was catching the throw from second base.
“Every time I'd push off the mound, it would rub against the back of my cleat,” O’Brien said. “Other than that, it was nothing big. It just stung quite a bit at first. I was able to adjust to the pain and was able to keep working through it.”
O’Brien didn’t tally many strikeouts, letting the defense make plays behind him, getting a balanced mix of fly outs and ground outs.
Mitchell Seeley came in relief for the fourth time in as many games and was able to limit the Spartans to a single run in the sixth. He then pitched the rest of the game and ran into trouble again in the ninth, but there too limited the Spartans to two runs when the first two batters of the inning reached on sharply hit balls and had three hits and a walk in the inning.
“The work ethic of Mitchell, he's doing a great job, especially coming into the past four games,” O’Brien said.
The Wingers scored in the first on a wild pitch in the first inning. From there, the bats went silent as they didn’t have another baserunner until the fourth and didn’t have a runner in scoring position until the fifth.
“Best pitching we've seen all year. Best velocity we've seen, best breaking balls we've seen. I'm glad we saw it,” co-head coach Paul Hartmann said. “Tough day to hit in cold conditions.”
In the seventh down 4-2, Deso Buck walked. Then Reese Tripp walked. Abe Reinitz singled in a run and Cooper Chandler followed with a single out of reach in shallow left to drive in the tying run.
The Spartans scored on a suicide squeeze with runners on second and third and no outs, then added another on an RBI-single with two outs to go ahead 6-4 in the ninth.
Hartmann was pleased with the efforts of O’Brien and Seeley on the mound, holding a tough Spartan lineup to seven hits. The Wingers also turned two double plays in the first four innings.
“We minimized those innings and that's a credit to our guys defensively,” Hartmann said. “It's great to be in a game like this early in the season to show that we can come back.”
