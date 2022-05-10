Red Wing trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Wingers rallied for four runs to take a lead and hang on to win 5-3 on Tuesday in Big 9 baseball action.
After a walk and two straight singles to begin the Winger fourth, Andrew Ball scored on an error. Cooper Chandler scored two batters later on a wild pitch. Jorgen Ulvenes and Mitchell Seeley each came around to score in the inning to put the Wingers up by a pair of runs.
Chandler started on the mound and pitched yet another quality outing for the Wingers. He struck out 10 in six innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks. Reese Tripp came in for an inning to wrap up the victory.
Red Wing travels to Mankato East for a doubleheader on Thursday.
