The Red Wing girls hockey team never led, but was able to tie the game in the first period. Later, the Wingers got back to within a goal and couldn’t complete the comeback against Austin, losing 5-3 Thursday night.
Tatum Zylka scored the first goal of the game for the Wingers to tie the game 1-1 in the first. Katie Holtz scored twice for Austin in the second and Megan Schultz scored 53 seconds of the third to put the Packers up 4-1.
Jaime Chaska had goals at 5:16 and 13:47 of the third to trim the Packer lead to 4-3. Samantha Kruger buried the empty-net goal to secure the win for Austin.
Winger goalie Allie Meyer stopped 21 of 25 shots on net. Zylka had a three-point game with a goal and two assists.
Red Wing concludes the regular season on Saturday against Century.
