Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY... A dry airmass overhead and increasing wind speeds today will lead to elevated fire weather conditions. The lowest humidity levels will occur across western Wisconsin where values could average around 20 percent this afternoon. Humidity levels are expected to average between 25 to 35 percent across central and southern Minnesota. Wind speeds will increase significantly by the late morning, and into the afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 35 mph will occur across western Minnesota, with winds of 15 to 20 mph across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, occasional gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range is likely over western Minnesota, and around 20 to 30 mph over eastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin.