After back-to-back shut outs, the Red Wing softball team an offensive-filled game against Visitation in a 15-4 win on Friday.
Most of the offense came from the top of the Winger lineup. Bri Tix went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Elle Brandt had two hits, three runs and three RBI. Kennedy Knopp had a pair of hits, which included a two-run home run in the seventh inning, and drove in four runs. Ellie Clemens scored three times and had a double.
The Wingers capitalized on Visitation errors early in the game to widen its lead, then continued to pile on runs a four-run fifth and five-run seventh.
In the circle, Tix struck out five in a complete-game victory. She allowed two earned runs on seven hits with no walks.
Red Wing (5-5) travels to take on Lake City on Monday.
