RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Trailing by six points the half, Red Wing fell further behind in the second half as No. 2-ranked Austin won 79-59 in girls basketball action Tuesday night.

The Packers shot 53 percent from the field, 52 percent from 3-point range while the Wingers shot 32 percent from the field and 28 percent from long range.

Sophia Rahn scored 14 points and head six rebounds to lead the Wingers. Hannah Kosek scored 13 points, had six rebounds and had three assists. Sammi Chandler added 11 points and three assists. Bailie Roschen made three 3-pointers for nine points and had two steals.

Red Wing (2-3) next face Northfield on Friday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you