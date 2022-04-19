Red Wing got on the scoreboard early, scoring in each of the three innings. The Wingers added on late in the game in its first game of the season, defeating John Marshall 10-3 Tuesday.
Reese Tripp hit a two-run home run in the top of the first to get the scoring started for the Wingers. In the second, Wyatt Gonsior knocked a run on a double to right field. Deso Buck and Abe Reinitz each scored on errors in the third.
That was more than enough run support for Cooper Chandler, who allowed two runs on two hits, two walks and struck out six in five innings on the mound. The two runs for John Marshall came on a leadoff single, then a two-run home run in the bottom of the second. Other than the home run in the second, Chandler and Seeley - who came on in relief - kept John Marshall from reaching third base until the seventh. Seeley struck out two and allowed three hits and an unearned run in two innings.
Seeley, Buck and Jorgen Ulvenes each had two hits and each scored a pair of runs for the Wingers.
Red Wing travels to take on Owatonna on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.