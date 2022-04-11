The Red Wing softball team swept Austin in a doubleheader at home on Monday, winning 13-0 and 6-3.
The Wingers offense came out swinging the bats well, scoring in every inning. After scoring twice in the first and second innings, the Wingers put the game out of reach with a seven-run third. Leadoff hitter Bri Tix was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and five RBI in the 13-0 victory. The top four batters in the Wingers lineup each had a hit and combined for eight RBI while scoring six times. The Wingers didn't strike out once in their lopsided win.
Amira Ramstad tossed a 1-hit shutout in the first game, striking out six and walking three.
In the second game, Austin took a 3-0 lead after adding a run in the third. The Wingers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Tix tripled to right center and later scored on a passed ball. Ellie Brandt singled and stole second. Kennedy Knopp drove Brandt in on a single to right field. Ramstad hit her second home run of the day and first of the game to put the Wingers ahead for good.
Red Wing travels to take on Century on Tuesday.
