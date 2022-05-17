The Red Wing softball team was shut out by Northfield 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Raider pitcher Rylee Blandin pitched all five innings, striking out 11 while allowing no hits and one walk.
The Raiders went ahead with a seven-run second inning, then scored three in the third and another run in the fourth.
Tatum Harris was the only baserunner of the game for the Wingers, reaching on second-inning walk. Amira Ramstad started in the circle and pitched three innings, allowing nine earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out two. Bri Tix pitched two innings, allowing a run on four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.