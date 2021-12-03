At home, two nights after coming back from a two-goal deficit and winning in overtime, Red Wing dug themselves a hole too deep to climb out of. The Wingers lost to Visitation 7-1 Thursday night at Prairie Island Arena.
Much like the previous game, the Wingers all of the sudden picked up the intensity in the third period. After two periods of sluggish forechecking, the Wingers flew around their offensive zone.
By then, it was far too late as the Wingers trailed 7-0 with running time in the third.
“We waited till the third period tonight before we wanted to forecheck,” head coach Nicole Olson said. “It really comes down to building the confidence, wanting to compete, wanting to all show up and be ready to play hockey. We missed that tonight.”
Olson stressed that even on nights when a couple players are dragging, it can be corrected during intermission. To have a whole team seemingly laid back until the final 17 minutes can’t happen.
The Wingers are a young team, still learning and growing as players. Yet, most of the underclassmen have played plenty on varsity.
“They've been young at the varsity level for the last few years,” Olson said. “There's still no excuse for not showing up on a game day.”
Visitation led 2-0 after the first and spent most of the period with the puck. Abigail Hemauer scored three times in the second to record a hat trick. Gracia Munoz scored her second of the game in the second.
Trailing 6-0, Claire Olson scored off the opening faceoff of the third to put Visitation up 7-0 13 seconds in.
The lone goal for the Wingers came on a sharp-angle shot from senior Annahstasia Campbell at 3:15 of the third. Her line with junior Hannah Thiem and sophomore Taya Cordes were noticeable in the second and third periods.
Olson liked the corner battles and how the trio of forwards worked with the puck to swarm the net before eventually scoring.
“We had our third line step in that's been playing more JV than varsity up until this point, they just got line of the game (awarded in the locker room),” Olson said.
Bottom line, the Wingers have to play as a team Olson said. The contributions need to come from everyone in the lineup.
“That's the type of hockey team we need to have. We can't afford to have a couple kids taking the night off, tonight we had too many of that.”
Stats
Goals: (V) Abigail Hemauer 3, Gracia Munoz 2, Caroline Duran, Claire Olson; (RW) Annahstasia Campbell.
Assists: (V) Munoz 3, Hemauer 2, Lauren Reppenhagen.
Saves: (V) Cady Pagel 25; (RW) A. Meyer (20).
