On a five-game win streak, Red Wing looked to make it six against Winona on Tuesday. The Wingers bats were stifled by Winhawk pitcher Cody Hundorf. The Winger defense committed four errors in the field, just the second time the Wingers have had four or more errors in a game. After two big innings from Winona, the Wingers were a bit deflated.
“Getting two hits and having four errors and (four) walks, we did things today that have not been characteristic of this team this year,” said co-head coach Paul Hartmann.
The third-seeded Winhawks rolled to a 7-1 win over the second-seeded Wingers in Section 1AAA play.
The lone Winger run came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Reese Tripp doubled for only the second hit of the game for the Wingers. He advanced to third base on a passed ball then scored on a sacrifice fly to deep right field off the bat of Andrew Ball.
Tripp’s hit gave the Wingers their first base runner since the first inning when the Wingers had runners on first and second with one out.
Hartmann said he saw some of the frustrated energy pile on and remain throughout the game.
“It's all synchronistic. Your energy in the field is translated to your energy at the plate and your energy on the mound,” Hartmann said. “We had some chances to make some plays to give us energy, we just didn't do that today.”
Eli Denisen gave the Winhawks a 3-0 lead in the third on a bases-loaded double to right field. On the play, Denisen was thrown out by a terrific relay from right fielder Mitchell Seeley to the cutoff Wyatt Gonsior to Abe Reinitz at third. He was out by three feet and what could have been a somewhat uplifting play by the Wingers felt anything but, as the slumped body language of the team suggested.
The Wingers went down in order so quickly, there was barely any time to stew over giving up as they went right back out to field in the top of the fourth. The Winhawks added four more runs in the inning, two coming on another run-scoring double by Quinn Larson.
In both innings, errors came back to hurt the Wingers. What perhaps could have shortened a big Winhawk inning or prevented one altogether, not much went well for the Wingers.
“We've not had one clunker,” Hartmann said. “It just so happens that today was a clunker.”
Tripp got the start on the mound for the Wingers. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four in three innings. Seeley came in for three innings and allowed three hits and a walk and struck out one. Will Hanisch pitched the final inning, tossing a scoreless inning with a strikeout.
Red Wing, looking to bounce back as they did after losing 3-0 to Winona earlier in the season in a similar fashion, hosts No. 6 Faribault on Thursday at 5 p.m.
