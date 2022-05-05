The Red Wing boys tennis team lost 5-2, but saw improved play from the entire lineup against Winona on Thursday.
"This was our best match of the year," said head coach Tom Gillman. "Consistently competitive against a middle of the conference team with seven seniors."
The Wingers got points from No. 2 and 3 singles. Aiden Hull won 6-4, 7-5 in No. 2 singles, while Brayden Bennyhoff won 7-5, 6-3.
Josh Kolby lost 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 in a hard-fought No. 1 singles match. Luke Farrar lost in No. 4 singles 6-3, 6-4.
Matt Lu and Noah Montgomery lost 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Eli Flattum and Austin Hosfeld lost 7-5, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles. McCoy Walter and Seth Malyon lost their No. 3 doubles match 7-6, 6-3.
Red Wing hosts Lake City on Monday.
