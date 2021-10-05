The Red Wing girls' tennis team continued to show how much they've improved as a team in their first-round match against Winona. The No. 11-seeded Wingers lost 4-3 Tuesday to the sixth-seeded Winhawks.
The last time the Wingers traveled to play Winona on Sept. 23, they fell 6-1. Head coach Tom Gillman said he saw much better results in road matches after that, including the recent Big 9 tournament.
"We really learned from our mistakes and used our time well on the practice courts. We had to be better to be competitive and we were," Gillman said. "We were better at every spot this around. It's clear we continue to get better."
Hannah Kosek won her match in No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2. Abby Schmaltz won her match in No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-2. Elsewhere in singles, Allie Roe lost a close No. 2 singles match 7-5, 6-2. Lillian Hartman lost in No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-3.
In No. 1 doubles, Allie and Nora Meyer won 6-3, 6-3. Ava and Ella Johnson lost 6-2, 6-4 in No. 2 doubles. Aftyen Bluhm and Cienna Fanning dropped their No. 3 doubles match 6-4, 6-4.
Red Wing next competes in individual section play beginning Thursday, Oct. 14 in Rochester.
